The former UN envoy did not achieve any successes: Lieutenant-General Jalal Al-Ruwaishan

Deputy Prime Minister and deputy head of the national delegation, Lieutenant-General Jalal Al-Ruwaishan, said that “it cannot be said that there have been successes achieved by former UN envoy Martin Griffiths.”

Lieutenant-General Al-Ruwaishan confirmed to Al Masirah Arabic TV channel that the Saudi aggressors rejected all rounds of negotiation and the United Nations was unable to persuade the other party to sit at the negotiating table again.

Regarding the Sweden agreement of Hodeidah, Al-Ruwaishan stressed that there were no significant successes achieved.

“The United Nations and the Security Council have not succeeded in resolving any conflict exposed to tension in the world,” he said.

He explained that Sanaa airport has become an airport belonging to the staff of the United Nations and international organizations, and no Yemeni is allowed to use it.

He pointed out that the new UN envoy must enjoy independence, honesty, and abandon excessive diplomacy, explaining that the problem of the UN envoy and the United Nations is that it accepts double standards between reality and the hegemony of the United States of America and the countries of power.