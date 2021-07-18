July 17: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 201 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors during the past 24 hours.

The violations included the creation of fortifications in al-Jabaliya; the hovering of 17 espionage drones in the airspace of al-Faza, al-Durayhimi, al-Jabaliya, al-Jah, al-Tuhitaand and 50th Street; 8 violations by artillery shelling (64 shells) and 174 breaches using umpteen of weapons.

In Saada, a citizen was wounded by Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Raqo area, near the border in the district of Monabbeh.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi warplanes carried out 7 raids on Rahba district.