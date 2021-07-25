July 24: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, July 7, 2021, the US-supported Saudi-led aggressive coalition carried out umpteen airstrikes on a number of provinces, leaving victims and resulting in damage to public and private properties. Moreover, the aggressors and their mercenaries continued to violate the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 147 breaches, including 3 breaches that were conducted by combat drones dropping bombs on Al-Jah area and 50th Street.

The violations also included the hovering of 9 espionage drones over 50th Street, Al-Faza, Al-Jah and Al-Jabaliya; 5 violations by artillery shelling; 126 violations using various weapons.

In Marib, the US-Saudi warplanes conducted 17 raids on Serwah district and one raid on Rahba district.

In Al-Bayda, it launched two raids on Nata district.