The United Nations Withdraw From the Safer Maintenance Agreement: Al-Ajri

The member of the national delegation, Abdul Malik Al-Ajri, explained on Sunday that the United Nations retracted from the general framework that had been agreed upon regarding the urgent maintenance and comprehensive evaluation of the Safer ship.

Al-Ajri confirmed to Al-Masirah that the aggressive coalition seeks to disrupt the operations of the tanker even after the war, noting that the Saudi-led aggressive coalition wants to keep the status of the Safer ship without maintenance, in implementation of its siege policy against Yemenis.

He pointed out that the coalition of aggression is politically exploiting the Safer tanker condition, and there are no logical justifications for not maintaining it.

Al-Ajri pointed out that the international silence regarding the oil spill off Aden’s coast is due to its being limited to harming Yemeni waters and not extending to neighboring countries.