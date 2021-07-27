July 26: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, the Saudi-American aggression continued its raids and bombardments on a number of provinces, leaving two martyrs and material damage to property, and it continues to violate the ceasefire in Hodeidah.

In Saada, two citizens were killed by the Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Raqo area within Monabbeh district.

In Marib, the Saudi warplanes launched 10 raids on Serwah district, two raids on Jabal Murad, 3 raids on Raghwan district, and 3 raids on Majzar district.

In Al-Jawf, the aggressors carried out a raid on the Al-Dhahra area in Khub Al-Sha’af district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room had announced earlier that the aggressive Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries had committed 232 violations in Hodeidah governorate within the past 24 hours.

The source explained the violations included conducting 4 raids by combat drones in Haiss, and the hovering of 11 espionage UAVs in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Faza, Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Tuhita.

Furthermore, there were also the creation of combat fortifications in al-Durayhimi, 21 breaches by artillery shelling ( with a total of 155 artillery shells), and 197 breaches using various weapons.