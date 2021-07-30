July 29: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, two citizens were wounded by the Saudi artillery shelling on the Al-Raqo area in the Monabbeh area.

The warplanes of the US-Saudi aggressors launched a raid on Baqim district.

In Marib, the US-supported Saudi aggression launched 22 raids on Rahba and Jabal Murad districts, and it conducted two raids on Serwah district.

In Al-Jawf, the aggressors launched a raid on the Al-Dhahra area in the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Al-Hodeidah, the operations room recorded 190 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their local mercenaries on ground, including two attempts to infiltrate Al-Faza area, in addition to creating combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya.

The violations included five raids using drones on Al-Jah and Al-Faza, the hovering of 34 espionage drones, 14 violations by artillery shelling, with a number of 98 shells, and 136 violations using umpteen of weapons.