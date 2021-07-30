Yemen, Syria discuss activating agricultural cooperation
Syrian Minister of Agriculture and Agricultural Reclamation Muhammad Qatana confirmed on Thursday his country’s readiness to cooperate and harness the available capabilities to support Yemen in the agricultural field.
This came during his meeting with the Economic Counselor at the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Damascus Ammar Ismail.
The meeting discussed the prospects for future cooperation between the two countries and the possibility of activating previous protocols in the agricultural field.