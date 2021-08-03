A new ship gets stopped by the US-Saudi ships from entering Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Yemeni Petroleum Company spokesman Essam Al-Mutawakel confirmed that the US-led aggressive coalition seized a new ship, adding the number of seized ships to 4.

Al-Mutawakel explained that the aggressive coalition seized the ship (Claudia Gas), which is loaded with 8,437 tons of gas, despite its humanitarian nature and obtaining entry permits from the United Nations.

The oil company had confirmed earlier, today, that the aggressors are holding 3 oil tankers, including a ship loaded with gas, and two oil ships with a total tonnage of (59,966) tons of gasoline and diesel for varying periods, amounting eight months for the currently detained ships.

The company explained that the forces of aggression continue their piracy despite the fact that all of these ships have completed all examination and audit procedures through the mechanism of the Verification and Inspection Mission in Djibouti (UNVIM) and obtained international permits that confirm the conformity of the cargo to the conditions stipulated in the concept of verification and inspection mechanism operations.