We Refuse the new customs of the mercenaries on citizens and merchants: Minister

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, the Minister of Transport, Major General Amer Al-Marani, affirmed his refusal to impose the new customs on citizens and merchants.

“We have provided facilities to help traders transport foodstuffs to the port of Hodeidah,” the Minister of Transport said.

He added that the high prices of foodstuffs and commodities come due to the high costs of sea freight and transportation from the port of Aden, and because of the high exchange rate of the customs imposed by the mercenaries in Aden.

“In our meeting with the United Nations representative in Yemen, we asked to transfer the shipments to the port of Hodeidah to facilitate the process of transporting foodstuffs to the citizens,” the minister noted.

“We do not count on the United Nations, which claimed its intention to transfer our proposal to the mercenaries and the countries of aggression,” he explained.

Furthermore, the minister assured that the port of Hodeidah is ready to receive all ships and containers without the need for United Nations promises to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.