Yemen’s army spokesman visits latest gained areas and praises victories of the army

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, praised the victories of the army and the popular committees in Al-Bayda governorate during Operation “Al-Nasr Al-Mubeen.”

Brigadier General Saree, during his visit to the army and the popular committees in the Al-Kantha area, confirmed that the victory accomplished the deterring of Al-Qaeda and ISIS elements, in addition to those behind them from the forces of the aggression, the Saudis, Emiratis and Americans.

Brigadier Saree explained that hundreds of kilometers were cleared during the four days of the Operation, in its second phase, all the way to the Al-Kantha area, overlooking the fronts of Al-Abdiya and Murad located in Marib Governorate.

He pointed out that the heroes of the army and the popular committees are now overlooking Bihan district in Shabwa governorate from all sides, and it is now surrounded by the army and the popular committees.

“We assure our dear Yemeni people that the morale of men from the army and the popular committees is high and that they are ready to continue the jihad until the liberation of all lands,” Saree stressed.

The Armed Forces spokesman confirmed that operations will continue until the last inch of this country is purged.