Industry, Transport Ministers meet United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator

Ministers of Industry and Trade Abdulwahab al-Durra and Transport Amer Al-Marani have met in Sana’a United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen William Gresley.

The meeting discussed the negative effects of the decision of the customs authorities in Aden to raise the fees of the customs dollar price from 250 Y.R to 500 Y.R and its catastrophic repercussions on the citizen’s livelihood and its damages on the national economy and internal trade movement in light of aggression and siege.

The meeting reviewed the difficulties facing the private sector in the process of transporting goods from Aden to Sana’a via rugged, long and unsafe roads, and the high cost involved.

The meeting touched on the importance of activating the port of Hodeida to receive ships and commercial containers, as it is a lifeline for most of the residents of Yemen, as well as opening Sana’a International Airport to save the lives of patients and activating commercial, civil, humanitarian and relief air transport.

In the meeting, the Minister of Industry praised the efforts made by the United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and his visit to Jawf province and his briefed closely on its most important needs and the extent of the human tragedy experienced by the Yemeni people due to the aggression and siege.

Al-Durra pointed to the importance of the United Nations and humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen playing their role in alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni citizen and improving its livelihood by pressing the other party to abandon the decision to raise the customs dollar fee.

He also pointed out the rejection of the General Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Chambers of Commerce in the Capital Sana’a and all provinces for the aggression mercenaries’ decision, based on the responsibility placed on the private and commercial sector, pointing to the negative effects that will result from this decision and affect the lives of citizens in all provinces.

In turn, the Minister of Transport stressed the keenness to provide all facilities to contribute to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Al-Marrani pointed to the importance of the strategic port of Hodeida for commercial traffic, which contributes to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and transporting goods in a faster time and at lower costs.

He confirmed the readiness of the port of Hodeida to receive ships and commercial containers, as it is much closer to the port of Aden in transporting food commodities and delivering them to various provinces.

The Minister of Transport called on the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator to closely look at the difficulties facing trucks transporting goods and food commodities and the time it takes to reach Sana’a due to the difficult and long road from Aden.

For his part, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator pointed to the importance of facilitating the access of foodstuffs, stressing interest in what has been proposed and working to find solutions that contribute to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.