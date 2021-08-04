Aggression commits intensive violations in Hodeida, citizen killed, 2 injured in enemy fires in Saada

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi aggression forces on Wednesday intensified to violate the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida, killing and injuring 3 citizens by the enemy fires in Saada over the past 24 hours, a military official said.

The aggression forces committed 276 violations, including 5 spy flights on al-Faza and al-Jah, and 11 spy planes flew in the skies of al-Faza, al-Durayhimi, al-Tuhaita, and al-Jabaliya, the military official said.

Violations included the establishment of combat fortifications in al-Tuhaita, 45 artillery shelling of 397 shells, and 216 violations of various gunshots.

In the Munabeh border district, the official confirmed the killing of a citizen by Saudi border guards in the area of al-Raqw, while 2 citizens were injured by rocket and artillery shelling on the border district of Shada in Saada province.