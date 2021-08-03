August 2: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, August 2, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi fighters launched two raids on Jabal Murad district and two raids on the district of Serwah.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room said that the aggressors committed 251 violations in the past 24 hours, one of which was dropping a bomb from a combat drone in Al-Faza.

The source explained that the violations also included the hovering of 7 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo-16, Al-Tuhayta, Al-Faza and Al Jabalya, 4 violations were conducted by artillery shelling, and 238 violations using umpteen of weapons.