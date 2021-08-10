Mohammed Abdul Salam reveals the Details of initiative Ansarollah’s Leader presented to Omani delegation

regarding Marib province.

He said, “In accordance with the directive of the Leader of the Revolution, Marib Initiative was presented on the first day when the Omani delegation’s visited the Capital.”

On other hand, Abdulsalam stressed that the Leader of the Revolution presented a fair initiative through the Omani delegation to be implemented in conjunction with the humanitarian file, which takes into account the interests of the people of Marib first.

In addition,He noted that stressed that the humanitarian file is the priority and it that the initiative was presented from nine points, and does not represent any arbitrary points, and fulfills the conditions for peace..

He said, “We are still opening the way for Omani mediation, and it is still making commendable efforts.”

The head of the national delegation also stressed that linking the humanitarian file with the military is a risk. He said, “We agreed to inspect ships and determine their travel destinations, which are Egypt, Jordan, Malaysia, India and others.”

He pointed out that the problem is not changing a person or not. The problem is that the countries of aggression do not have a decision to stop the aggression and establish peace.

Abdulsalam said, “We will not start from scratch with any UN envoy, adding the humanitarian file is an urgent priority for all Yemenis.”