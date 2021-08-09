More 180 Violations Of Ceasefire Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

On sunday, The Arab coalition committed 189 violations of ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, including establishing new combat fortifications in Jah area, .

A source in the Correlation and Coordination Operations Room declared that the breaches included flying of 11 spy aircrafts over Faza, Kilo 16, Jabalia, Jah areas and Duraihmi district.

The Arab coalition also carried out 68 violations by an artillery bombardment using 382 shells and 109 ones by various machine guns.