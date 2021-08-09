Mr-Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi: The Coalition of Aggression to be continue to prevent The medicine, The food and The oil derivatives on Yemenis

Today, Mr. Abdul-Malik al-Houthi confirmed that to be continue to prevent the medicine, the food and the oil derivatives on Yemenis which they make more suffering

He warned of continuing from deterioration national’s currency, which is alarming and may increase the suffering of the Yemenis.

He Pointed out that the most people from of Yemenis is classified under poverty’s line, despite of, the American knowledge with Yemeni’s suffering ,therewith they insisted on striking the national’s currency.

Mr-Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi – said “There is no legitimacy for corruption, injustice, treason and selling the homeland, and legitimacy is just lies.