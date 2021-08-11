Interior Ministry: security forces seize “4 tons and 715” kg of hashish in Marib, Sana’a

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Interior in Sana’a on Tuesday announced that the police in Marib and Sana’a provinces seized, within three days, 4 tons and 715 kilograms of hashish, more than 1,210,000 Captagon pills, and 250 grams of the narcotic “shabu”.

In a press release, the Interior Ministry’s spokesman, Brigadier General Abdulkhaleq al-Ajri, explained that 3 tons and 327 kilograms of hashish, and nearly 1,165,300 Captagon pills were seized in Majzar district of Marib province, while 388 kilograms of hashish, 45,000 Captagon pills, and 250 grams of Shabu were seized in Sana’a province.

The spokesman affirmed that all the seized quantities of drugs, including these quantities, were coming from the areas controlled by “the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its mercenaries, and being smuggled by elements linked to the leaders of the coalition mercenaries.”

He called on all citizens to cooperate more with security men to combat this crime, through which “the aggression coalition” seeks to destroy the security, economy and cohesion of Yemeni society.