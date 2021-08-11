Supreme Police Council dismisses 904 officers proven to have betrayed country

YemenExtra

The Supreme Police Council on Wednesday approved the completion of the legal procedures to dismiss 904 officers from the Ministry of Interior who were proven to have betrayed the country and joined the Saudi-led aggression coalition ranks.

In its meeting, chaired by the Deputy Minister of Interior, Maj. Gen. Abdulmajeed Al-Murtada, the Police Council assigned a committee headed by the Undersecretary for the Security and Police Sector to prepare criminal files for those proven to have joined the ranks of the aggression coalition and refer them to the Public Prosecution.

Maj. Gen. Al-Murtada explained that the council’s decision comes in the implementation of the directives of the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, and the Presidency of the Republic to purge the state institutions of intruders and traitors.