Warning, Chamber of Commerce in Capital from Consequences of Central Bank’s Decision in Aden by

On -Wednesday, The Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the capital Sana’a warned of the repercussions of the Central Bank of Aden’s decision to stop opening credits from commercial banks in Sana’a . Which produces, deterioration in the economic situation for Yemenis and increase suvering for them

On other hand ,The statement indicated that this decision could cause a humanitarian catastrophe with ominous consequences, since commercial and Islamic banks are “the last hairs linking the Yemeni private sector to the outside world.”

Also, It called on the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations to intervene and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe due to the cessation of import activities for food and consumer goods and to put pressure to spare the economic and financial file from the conflict and to neutralize the central bank and all economic activities.