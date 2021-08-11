YPC reiterates its demand on stopping the siege on fuel tankers

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) renewed its demand to stop sea piracy and the abusive practices conducted by the countries of the aggressive coalition led by the US, and their continued detention of oil derivatives ships and preventing their entry to the port of Hodeidah.

The company’s employees held the countries of the US-Saudi aggressors and the United Nations fully responsible for the catastrophic consequences of the continuation of maritime piracy, as well as direct responsibility for the halt and collapse of vital services provided to citizens, especially health, hygiene, electricity and water.

During a protest in front of the United Nations office in Sana’a, in the presence of the company’s CEO, Ammar Al-Adra’i, participants renewed the call for the people around the world to pressure the aggressors to stop their maritime piracy on oil derivatives ships.

They considered the aggressive coalition’s persistence in seizing oil derivatives ships as a flagrant violation of international norms and covenants that criminalize prejudice to the needs of civilians.

The protestors denounced the shameful international silence about the continued detention of fuel ships and the prevention of their entry to the port of Hodeidah.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the union committees of the YPC confirmed that the continuation of the US naval piracy on fuel ships, which has been held for more than eight months and a whole year for other ships, is a continuation of the killing of the Yemeni people.

He pointed out that what was released during the first half of this year of oil tankers only provide 7 percent of the total need for diesel and 5 percent of the total need for gasoline.

Moreover, the statement pointed out that this aggravated the scale of the largest humanitarian catastrophe in the world, as described by United Nations officials, who condone the crimes of the countries of aggression led by the US and its blatant war on the Yemeni people.