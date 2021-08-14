Army shoots down US-made combat drone in Marib

YemenExtra

The air defenses of the Yemeni army and the popular committees shot down an American combat drone as it was carrying out hostile operations in the airspace of the Marib Governorate.

“The air defenses managed – thanks to Allah- to shoot down an American spy plane (Scan Eagle) with a surface-to-air missile, while it was carrying out hostile operations in the airspace of Madghal district in Marib,” the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, Major General Yahya Saree, said in a brief statement today, Saturday.

Saree pointed out that “the targeting of the plane was documented through the military media, and the scenes of the wreckage will be broadcasted as soon as possible.”

It is worth mentioning that on June 20 and 22, the air defenses of the army and the popular committees shot down two American spy planes of the same type, “Scan Eagle”, while they were carrying out hostile actions in the airspace of the Al-Mashjah area in the Serwah district, Marib province.

The “Scan Eagle” was built by Insitu, a subsidiary of the American Boeing company, with a value of $11.25 million. It is a reconnaissance drone that works to locate targets accurately from the air.

This aircraft is characterized by its small size compared to its counterparts in the regular armies, which facilitates its transportation. It is also equipped with an electro-optical surveillance camera and another infrared camera.

The role of this type of aircraft emerged during the American war on Iraq, as it carried out more than 1,000 sorties over Iraqi areas.