Sana’a tribes affirm full support for Marib initiative

YemenExtra

Tribes and sheikhs of the capital Sana’a affirmed in a tribal rally their full support for the national initiative presented by the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, regarding Marib and achieving a just and equitable peace for the Yemeni people.

In the rally, the participants called on the tribes and sheikhs of Marib to respond to the peace initiative, which will lead to stopping the war, achieving the aspirations of the Yemeni people, and establishing security and stability.

They affirmed the Yemeni people’s rejection of the practices of the Saudi-led aggression coalition countries and mercenaries, which have doubled the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis, especially in light of the continued aggression and siege.

They reiterated that the economic war made by the aggression and its mercenaries will increase the Yemeni people’s steadfastness and continue to support the fronts with money and men until victory.