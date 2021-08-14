August 13: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, August 13, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed and 5 others were wounded as a result of Saudi forces’ shooting against Shada bordering district. In addition, the Saudi warplanes carried out 4 raids on the Al-Fer area in the Kitaf district and a raid on the Al-Zaher district. Also, the Saudi forces conducted missile and artillery shelling on populated villages within Baqem district, near the border.

In Marib, the Saudi fighter jets carried out 6 raids on Rahba district and three raids on Serwah district.

In Al-Bayda, 5 Saudi airstrikes targeted the Nata district.

In Al-Jawf, the warplanes of the aggressors launched two raids on the Khanjar area in the Khub Al-Sha’ef district northern Yemen.

In Hodeidah western province, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room stated that the operations room recorded 137 violations in Hodeidah committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries, explaining that among the violations were the creation of fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, Al-Tuhayta and Al-Jah.

Moreover, the source added that the violations also included the launching of two raids by combat drones on the Al-Jabalya, and the hovering of espionage drones over the airspace of Al-Durayhimi and other areas.