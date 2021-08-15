Arab coalition forces carried out 198 violations in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The official added The Arab coalition forces’ spy planes waged 2 raids on al-Faza area while 13 spy planes flew over 50 St, al-Faza, al-Jah, al-Durayhimi , al-Jabaliya areas.

On Other hand, He said the aggression’s forces committed

6 breaches in which they fired 55 shells and 175 various bullets.

The The Arab coalition warplanes on waged 6 raids on Bayda province, a security official said.

He added The Arab coalition’s warplanes targeted Nate’s district with 6 raids