August 14: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 139 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Al-Fazah, and the hovering of 14 espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Tuhayta.

The violations included 9 breaches by artillery shelling, with a number of 67 shells; 111 other breaches using umpteen of weapons.

In Marib, the US-Saudi warplanes carried out a series of raids, including three raids on Serwah district, one raid on Majzar district, 3 on Jabal Murad district, and a raid on Rahba district.