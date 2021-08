YemenExtra

The US-Saudi aggression fighter jets on Saturday launched 8 raids on Marib province, a security official said.

The official added the aggression’s warplanes targeted Sirwah district with 3 raids and one raid on Majzar district.

The enemy warplanes also waged 3 raids on Jabal Murad district and one raid on Rahba district.

The aggression’s raids caused serious damage to civilians’ properties, according to the official.