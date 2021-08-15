(Pictures) Yemen’s Military Media Distributes Images of the Us Drone Crash After It Was Downed

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the military media of the army and the popular committees distributed scenes of the wreckage of the US espionage drone “Scan Eagle”, which was shot down in the Mudaghl district in Ma’rib governorate.

The spokesman of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced this morning that the air defenses managed to shoot down an American spy plane, “Scan Eagle” after it was targeted with a surface-to-air missile while it was carrying out hostile operations in the airspace of Mudaghl district in Marib.

It is noteworthy that the air defenses of the army and the popular committees have been able to shoot down a number of American planes of the same type since the beginning of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression on March 26, 2015. In the past years, various types of modern drones belonging to the US-backed Saudi aggressors, combat or espionage, were shot down, even warplanes and helicopters, which confirms that the process of developing Yemeni defenses is gaining high and very important experiences with the passage of time.

It is noteworthy that the “Scan Eagle” drone is produced by the “Insitu” company, a subsidiary of the American “Boeing” company, and has modern specifications, as its weight ranges between 14-18 kg, and it can transport 3.4 kg of payload, its speed is 148 km per hour. It can fly in the air for 24 hours at an altitude of 5950 meters, and according to some sources, its price is more than 11.2 million dollars.

The aircraft is characterized by its high efficiency in performing tasks under difficult conditions and high temperatures. It is used for reconnaissance missions over the seas as well and is equipped with modern systems for monitoring, reconnaissance, accurate imaging and mapping.