Abdulsalam Expresses Pity over the harassment exposed by Yemeni expatriates

The head of the national delegation, Mohamed Abdulsalam, expressed his regret over the harassment carried on Yemeni expatriates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, describing it as bad and inhumane.

In his tweet, Abdulsalam emphasized that the latest Saudi brutal decision regarding Yemeni expatriates is a purely humanitarian issue.

“We regret the very bad harassment that the expatriates are subjected to for no reason other than that they are Yemenis,” he added.

This comes after the Saudi authorities issued directives to displace Yemeni expatriates from the southern regions of the kingdom, which are Jizan, Najran and Asir provinces.