YPC: Saudi Aggressors Still Hold 4 Gas and Oil Tankers

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Petroleum Company said that the forces, headed by the US- Saudi aggressors are still holding 4 tankers, 2 loaded with oil and two others with gas.

The company said in a statement today, Monday, that the aggressive Saudi coalition is continuing to seize two oil ships, with a tonnage of 60,000 liters of gasoline and diesel for a period of more than 8 months.

The coalition of aggression is deepening the economic and living crisis for Yemenis by tightening the blockade and preventing oil derivatives from entering the port of Hodeidah.