Civilian Casualties due to Saudi bombardment on Saada

Four citizens were killed and injured today, Monday, as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the bordering areas in northern Yemen, in Saada Governorate.

A number of two citizens were killed while two others were injured as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on Al-Raqo area in the district of Monabeh.

Yesterday, a citizen was killed and 5 others were wounded, by the Saudi army’s shooting in Shada district, located near the border.

It should be noted that the Saudi enemy targets the border villages with rocket-propelled grenades, artillery, and machine guns on an almost daily basis, in light of international silence.