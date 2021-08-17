Child injured by aggression’s explosive remnants in Sana’a

YemenExtra

A child was injured on Monday when a bomb left over from the Saudi-led coalition forbidden weapons exploded in Sana’a province, a local source said

The bomb’s remnants went off in Maswrah village of Nehm district, east of Sana’a, while the child was grazing sheep, the source explained.

The remnants of the internationally banned cluster weapons bombs continue to claim the lives of civilians in several Yemeni provinces, in general, under US, British, and Israeli signature during the six years of the war on Yemen.