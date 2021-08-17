August 16: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, August 16, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, two citizens were killed and two other injured as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district.

In the Sana’a governorate, a child was injured as a result of the explosion of Saudi bomb leftovers. The child was injured as he was grazing sheep in Masawara in Nehm district.

In Marib, the warplanes of the aggressors conducted 5 raids on Majzar district and 3 raids on Serwah district.

In Al-Bayda, 3 Saudi raids targeted Nata district.

In the Asir front, the US-Saudi aggressors conducted a raid in Majazah Al-Sharqiya.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room said that 184 violations were committed by the aggressors and their mercenaries on ground in Hodeidah coastal province. Violations include the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Al-Jah.

The source explained that among the violations were two raids by combat drones in Al-Fazah and the hovering of 30 espionage drones over the airspace of Kilo-16 and 50th Street, Al-Faza, Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi. Moreover, 13 violations were by artillery shelling, with a number of 92 shells, and 137 violations using various weapons.