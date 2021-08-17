Yemen Embassy in Damascus launches website

YemenExtra

The embassy of Yemen in Syria has launched its website with a new look and modern design.

Yemen’s Ambassador to Syria Abdullah Sabri said to Saba that the launch of the site will enhance communication with the public at home and abroad.

Sabri pointed out that the new site allows visitors to easily browse and participate, and keep up with the repercussions of the aggression on Yemen.

The Ambassador called on to follow the website and learn about the activities and news of the Embassy at the link:

http://www.yemenembassy-sy.org/index