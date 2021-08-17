SPC: Yemen is with honorable peace, awaits positive messages from the U.N.

YemenExtra

The Supreme Political Council (SPC) has confirmed that Yemen is with honorable peace and is awaiting positive messages from the United Nations and its new envoy for Yemen.

The SPC also stressed the peace must be according to the description put by the leader of the revolution Abdul-Malik al-Houthi in his last speech.

In its meeting on Monday, chaired by SPC President Mahdi al-Mashat, the SPC also stressed the importance of the new U.N. envoy starting from where his predecessor finished, avoiding falling into the mistakes of his predecessors, not starting to discuss issues from scratch, as well as not ignoring the siege imposed on the Yemeni people.

Al-Mashat pointed out that there is no position on the person of any UN envoy, but rather on the absence of the supposed role of the United Nations.

He indicated that any assistance that the envoy might need to facilitate his mission should come from the countries of aggression that obstruct the peace process and double their economic war in light of the blockade on the ports and airports, in the forefront of the port of Hodeida and Sana’a International Airport.

He denounced what the Saudi authorities are doing towards Yemeni expatriates and expelling and deporting academics because of their Yemeni identity, as happened recently, which reminds of their practices during the Gulf War.