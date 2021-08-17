New Ship Detained by the US-Saudi Aggressive Forces

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) announced today, Tuesday, that the coalition of aggression has detained a new oil ship and prevented it from reaching the ports of Hodeidah.

The YPC said in a press statement that the US-led coalition of aggression seized the ship “Harvest”, which was loaded with approximately 30,000 tons of diesel, and prevented it from reaching the port of Hodeidah, bringing the seized oil ships to five ships.

It pointed out that two of the seized ships are carrying gas, and there are other two that have been detained for more than eight months and are loaded with 60 tons of diesel and gasoline.

Moreover, the company explained that the detention of oil ships despite obtaining UN permits violates the essence and objectives of the Sweden Agreement, which stressed the need to facilitate the arrival of basic materials and aid to the port of Hodeidah.

The YPC pointed out that the continuation of criminal piracy will have catastrophic repercussions, saying that there have not been any tangible actions taken by the United Nations, as it is the party concerned with facilitating the entry of imports of basic commodities.