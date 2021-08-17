One Killed, Another Wounded In Coalition Bombing On Hodeidah

At least one citizen was killed and another one was wounded when Saudi-led coalition’s spy drone launched attacks on citizens’ farms in Hodeidah province, western Yemen, a security official said on Tuesday.

The official explained that the coalition’s spy drones targeted a citizen’s farm in al-Jah area of Bayt al-Faqih district, which resulted in the death of one citizen and wounding another one.

On Monday, The Saudi-led coalition forces committed 148 violations of the UN-sponsored ceasefire agreement in the same province.