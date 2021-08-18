More 190 Recorded Violations By The Arab coailtion In Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 196 violations staged by The Arab coailtion forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

The source pointed out that the violations included five raids with spy drones in Al-Jah, developing new fortifications in Al-Jabalyah and Al-Faza’a, in addition to the flying of 20 spy drones over several areas. They staged 35 attacks with 240 artillery shelling, and 135 attacks with live bullets.

On Other Hand, The Arab Of coailtion violates the UN-backed agreement, reached between the warring sides during a round of UN-sponsored peace negotiations in Sweden in December 2018.

The agreement committed the parties to an immediate ceasefire in the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa, redeployment of forces, securing the ports, the establishment of the joint Redeployment Coordination Committee chaired by the United Nations, and the use of the revenues of the ports to support civil service salary payments.

The continuous violations by the forces of coailtion in Hodeidah come in light of an international silence identifying The Arab coailtion and its crimes against the Yemeni people.