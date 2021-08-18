August 17: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room said 196 violations were committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries in Hodeidah coastal province during the past 24 hours.

The violations included the launching of 5 raids by espionage drones on al-Jah, the creation of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and al-Faza, the hovering of 20 spy planes in the airspace of Kilo-16, al-Faza, al-Jah, al-Jabaliya and al-Durayhimi.

Moreover, 35 violations were conducted by missile and artillery bombardment, with a total of 240 missiles and shells, and 135 breaches were carried out using various weapons.

In Saada, the US-backed Saudi-led air force launched 8 raids on the Al-Zaher district, and two raids on the Al-Fer` area in the Kitaf district.

In Marib, the aggressors targeted, with 5 raids, the Serwah district.