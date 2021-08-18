High Rate of Organized Crime In Occupied Governorates Exceeded 1,491

YemenExtra

Media Center for the Southern Governorates in Sana’a, confirmed that the rate of organized crime in the governorates under US-Saudi occupation reached high levels during the period from April to July 2021.

The Center monitored 1,491 crimes and violations, showing the state of wide insecurity in the occupied southern governorates and threatens the rights of citizens to have a stable and secure life.

According to the Arabic-language Saba agency, the center stated in the statistics that among the crimes and violations there were 80 assassination crimes in Aden, Lahj, Wadi Hadramout, Shabwa, Al Dhale’ and Mocha.

It pointed out that 95 assassination attempts crimes were monitored against activists and military and civilian leaders in the governorates of Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Shabwa, Socotra and Al Dhale’e.

For several reasons, most notably escalation of the conflict between the Emirati and Saudi mercenaries was witnessed, the total of extra-legal arrests rose to 347 crimes, at a rate of 23.1%. for the Emirates.

In light of the spread of armed robbery crimes on state and citizens’ lands and property, the recorded crimes of armed robbery amounted to 265 crimes, 178 of them were organized robbery crimes in Aden, Lahj, Abyan and Shabwa.

Despite the total inability of the security authorities in Aden to protect the rights and property of citizens due to the involvement of military control of US-Saudi mercenaries, the documentation archive in the State Lands and Real Estate Authority in the city of Aden was subjected to arson last week, with the aim of obliterating the crime of organized looting against state lands and property.

According to the statistics, the kidnapping crimes of women, men and children during the same period amounted to 63 crimes, and crimes of enforced disappearance were 24 crimes, in Aden, Abyan, Lahj, Shabwa and the West Coast, while more than 40 are still forcibly disappeared in UAE-controlled secret prisons.

The attacks that targeted peaceful popular protests against violations, armed robbery of property, deterioration of public services and the collapse of the national currency exchange rate amounted to 115 attacks. Dozens of protesters in Mukalla, Shabwa and Aden were subjected to repression, intimidation and security prosecution.