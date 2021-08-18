Interior Ministry Spokesman :1627 crimes were seized in July

YemenExtra

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Abdul-Khaleq Al-Ajri, revealed the achievements of the criminal investigation during the month of July 2021.

Brigadier Al-Ajri pointed out that the General Administration of Criminal Investigation and its branches in the governorates have achieved tangible success in controlling crime and reducing its occurrence, as 1,627 different crimes were seized in the capital and governorates.

The Brigadier added that in the same period 18 crimes were stopped before they occurred.

In July, the Criminal Investigation Department arrested 173 members of the US-Saudi aggression.

In the field of theft crimes, Brigadier General Al-Ajri stated that the criminal investigation managed, during the past month, to seize 199 different theft crimes, and managed to recover 8 stolen cars and 18 motorbikes.

As a result of anti-drug efforts, the General Department of Criminal Investigation was able to seize 9 crimes of smuggling, possession, promotion and use of drugs.