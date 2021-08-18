An Emirati Soldier kidnapped in Abyan Province

YemenExtra

Gunmen believed to be from Al-Qaeda kidnapped an Emirati soldier of Yemeni origin while he was in Abyan Governorate, southern Yemen.

Sources said that al-Qaeda elements in a car broke into a house in the Al-Hudn area in the Lawdar district, and kidnapped a young man named Abdul Rahman Al-Shubaili Al-Awdhali.

Al-Awdhali resided with his father in the UAE, and took him to the city of Lawdar, which was recently taken over by Hadi forces, from which they took the Mahal road heading to Al-Bayda Governorate is the stronghold of the organization.

According to the sources, Al-Shubaili is a soldier in the UAE forces, and he was kidnapped while visiting his hometown of Lawdar, weeks after his arrival in Yemen.