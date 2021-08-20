August 19: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi warplanes launched two raids on Serwah district.

In Saada, a Saudi raid targeted Al-Zaher district.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi-led air force conducted a raid on the Al-Maraziq area in the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

The Saudi-American aggressors also launched a raid on Majaz Al Sharqiah near the Saudi province of Asir.

In Al-Hodeidah, the operations room monitored 175 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries. The violations included the creation of fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, launching of 3 raids by drones on Al-Saleef and Al-Jah, the hovering of a warplane in Al-Saleef, and spotting over 14 spy planes over Hodeidah province.