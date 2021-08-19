popular escalation in opposition to the presence of foreign forces in Al-Mahra

Huge calls are being escalated rejecting the presence of foreign forces in Al-Mahra Governorate (east of Yemen).

The “Peaceful Committee” against the Saudi presence in Al-Mahra approved the resumption of the escalatory protests against what it described as the “foreign occupation” and called on all the people of the province to go out and participate in front of sites and camps where Saudi forces are present.

The Escalation Committee called citizens of the province to make next Friday a “Day to protect National Sovereignty” and to reject the presence of foreign forces.

The head of the General Council of the Sons of Mahra and Socotra, Abdullah bin Afrar, said” The coming days will have the final word for the sons of Mahra against foreign interference, and turning their governorate into an arena for regional conflicts.”

In a series of tweets, Al Afrar called on all the people of Al-Mahra to unite for the sake of their province and interests until the foreign forces are expelled from Al-Mahra.

A source from Al-Ghaydah Airport, who refused to reveal his name, confirmed the presence of foreign forces, including American and British experts, alongside the Saudi forces that have controlled the airport, for years.

The British newspaper “Daily Express” recently revealed that London sent troops to al-Mahra to investigate the hypothesis that the Houthis used a drone and launched it from Al-Mahra to target a British ship in the Sea of Oman, inflicting a precise injury, resulting in the death of a number of those on board.