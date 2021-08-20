Yemenis Commemorate Ashura in All Provinces

YemenExtra

Yemenis in the capital Sana’a and the rest of the provinces on Thursday, the tenth day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram, are preparing to commemorate the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam.

The organizing committee for the events called for wide participation in the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), stressing the importance of public participation and emphasizing the continuity of steadfastness in the face of the forces of global arrogance.

Ashura on the 10th day of Muharram is when Imam Hussein (AS), a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

The spokesman for Ansarullah Mohammad Abdulsalam has said that Ashura, which renews in us grief and reminds us of the great affliction, ignites in our hearts enthusiasm to start in the line of Hussein (AS) and to join his faith in rejecting oppression and tyrants.