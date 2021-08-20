Civilian Killed by Saudi Border Guards’ Shooting on Saada

YemenExtra

A citizen was killed today, Friday, by the Saudi border guards’ fire in the Saada governorate, north of Yemen.

The Saudi border guards shooting with machine guns at civilians in Al-Raqo area, in Monabbeh near the border, led to killing one of the citizens living in this area, a source reported.

It is noteworthy that a citizen was killed and another was wounded last Tuesday by the Saudi border guards’ fire within the same aforementioned area.