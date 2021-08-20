Sayyed Abdul-Malik: Commemoration of Ashura is an expression of loyalty to Imam Husayn

YemenExtra

The leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said that the commemoration of Ashura is an expression of loyalty to the master of martyrs, Imam Husayn, peace be upon him, and his true position.

The move came during his speech Thursday, on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Husayn.

He added that Imam Husayn revolted at a sensitive stage and at a historical turning point that had an important impact on the future of the nation.

In his speech, Sayyed Abdu-Malik said: “We find the similarity between the pre-Islamic heritage carried by the Umayyad tyrants and the tyranny that is headed by the US, Israel and their allies.

He confirmed that: “The truth nowadays is not confused the same as it was not confused with Imam Hussein, peace be upon him.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik pointed out that “the right is with our dear Yemeni people to confront the US-Saudi aggression, which has no legitimacy and committed the most heinous crimes,” adding: “It is wrong to stand with the aggression against Yemen, justify it, or remain silent about condemning its crimes and siege.”

He added: “The right is to strive for the unity and fraternity of Muslims, not to spread hatred among Muslims and strive to divide them.

He confirmed that as a Muslim nation we must strive for freedom and independence.

“The right is to stand in the face of the enemies in their efforts to humiliate our people and our nation, not to drag the nation into loyalty to the US and Israel,” he stressed.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik also stressed that “our nation today is in clear progress, and the American defeat has become evident, as happened recently in Afghanistan,” pointing out that the US depends on their agents and mercenaries while fighting proxy wars.

He pointed out that the virtue to support the Palestinian people and their resistance to expel the Zionists, and stand with the oppressed peoples of our nation in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Bahrain and in all countries of the world.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik warned the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE regimes saying: “besides their allies to cease plots against the Muslim world, as such a conduct would result in nothing other than failure and letdown”.