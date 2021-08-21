Coalition Violations Ceasefire Agreement in Hodeida, killing man in Sa’ada

coalition forces continued to escalate their violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Hodeida province, and a citizen was killed by the Saudi border guards’ fire, while the warplane launched 9 raids on the provinces of Marib and Jawf .

The official said that the coalition forces committed 245 breaches, including the creation of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya, 11 breaches with artillery shelling of 38 shells, and 214 breaches with various gunshots.

The official confirmed the killing of a citizen by the Saudi border guards’ fire in the al-Raqw area in the Munabeh border district, Sa’ada province.

He stated that the warplane launched 5 raids on Serwah district and 2 raids on Madghal and Mahilya districts in Marib province, and targeted with 2 raids the al-Khasf areas of al-Hazm and al-Khanjar district in Khab Washa’af district, Jawf governorate.