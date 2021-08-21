August 20: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, August 20, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed by the fire of the Saudi border guards in Al-Raqo area, Monabbeh district, near the border.

In Marib, the Saudi warplanes carried out 5 raids on Serwah district, and two raids on Mudaghl and Mahlya districts.

In Al-Jawf, two Saudi raids targeted Al-Khasf area, in the Al-Hazm, and Al-Khanjar, located in Khub Al-Sha`f.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room announced that 245 violations were committed by the forces of aggression in the Al-Hodeidah governorate.

The source said the violations included the hovering of 17 espionage drones in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Jah, Al-Fazah, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Durayhimi, and Al-Tuhayta, and the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya.

Furthermore, 11 breaches were committed by artillery shelling, with a number of 38 shells, and 214 other violations were conducted using umpteen weapons.