A citizen was injured on Friday evening, in a Saudi bombing that targeted Saada governorate, northern Yemen.

Sources from the province reported the injury of a civilian as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the Al-Raqo area, located in the district of Monabbeh, near the Yemeni-Saudi border.

It is worth noting that a citizen was just killed within the same aforementioned area by Saudi border guards’ fire.