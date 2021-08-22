ACTED’s humanitarian projects in Yemen discussed

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdulmohsen Tawoos, on Saturday met in Sana’a with the country director of ACTED organization, Sarfraz Lal Din

The organization’s humanitarian projects in the field of water and environmental sanitation were discussed during the meeting.

At the meeting, Tawoos stressed the importance of organizations’ focusing in all their projects on the humanitarian goal.

The organization’s country director indicated that the organization is seeking to implement projects in the targeted areas in the field of water.

sources:SABA